UPDATE: At Least 31 Dead After Fire Ravages Youth Shelter In Guatemala

(AP) – The number of girls killed in a fire at a youth shelter in Guatemala has risen to at least 31, after a dozen more girls died at hospitals overnight. Nineteen girls were found burned to death or dead of smoke inhalation in the rubble of a dormitory fire that was fueled by foam mattresses yesterday. Of the 27 girls still hospitalized today, ten have life-threatening burn injuries. The fire grew out of a mass escape attempt.

On Tuesday evening, dozens of teens held in the overcrowded shelter on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital flooded through the gates. Most were caught and locked in their dorms. Yesterday morning, authorities say, someone set fire to mattresses in the girls’ section of the facility. The fire quickly spread through two dorms. Guatemala’s president is blaming courts for ignoring an earlier request by his administration to transfer youthful offenders to other facilities. The shelter accepted abused, neglected or homeless children as well as those who had completed sentences at juvenile detention centers.