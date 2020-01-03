Brownsville Toddler Faces Surgery To Remove New Year’s Day Bullet

A 2-year-old Brownsville boy who was struck by a bullet fired in celebration of the New Year Wednesday is out of the hospital and recovering at home. But he will have to go back to the hospital. The bullet remains lodged in the child’s back and he’ll be undergoing surgery to get it removed.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say they hope the bullet will lead them to the person who recklessly fired it into the air. The bullet sped back down and struck the boy outside his Southmost-area home about 10 minutes after midnight Wednesday.