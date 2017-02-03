Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Cabinet Progress; Rick Perry Confirmed At Energy
UPDATE: Cabinet Progress; Rick Perry Confirmed At Energy
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: Cabinet Progress; Rick Perry Confirmed At Energy

0
0
RICK PERRY
now viewing

UPDATE: Cabinet Progress; Rick Perry Confirmed At Energy

JEFF SESSIONS-1
now playing

Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Probe

SPELLING BEE GENERIC
now playing

The Valley's Representative To The National Spelling Bee To Be Decided This Weekend

celebratory gun fire-2
now playing

Valley Lawmaker Files Bill To Criminalize What Some Consider A New Year's Tradition

Fatal Fire Oregon
now playing

UPDATE: Official: Space Heater Led To Fatal Oregon Fire

AL QAIDA NO 2 MAN KILLED
now playing

Al-Qaida Confirms Its No. 2 Killed In US Strike

Rep. Devin Nunes
now playing

UPDATE: Nunes Has No Evidence Of Improper Russia Links

GAS PRICES
now playing

Survey: Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Up 4 Cents This Week

Miguel Alvarez-Flores & Diego Hernandez-Rivera suspects MS13 gang accused of satanic killing. (Steve Gonzales Chronicle)
now playing

2 Salvadoran Murder, Kidnapping Suspects Had Satanic Shrine

GOP 2016 Carson Refugee Camp
now playing

UPDATE: Carson Confirmed As Housing Secretary

KEN PAXTON TEXAS AG
now playing

Federal Judge Tosses SEC Suit Against Texas Attorney General

(AP) – The Senate has confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary under President Donald Trump.  The vote was 62-37 on Thursday.  Perry – who once pledged to eliminate the department – has repeatedly promised be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation’s nuclear stockpile. Perry also has said he’d rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.

Perry has said he’ll work to develop American energy in all forms – from oil, gas and nuclear power to renewable sources such as wind and solar power.  Democrats say they accept Perry’s disavowal of his 2011 pledge to abolish the Energy Department. But they’re worried he may not stand up to GOP proposals to slash the department’s budget.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Carson Confirmed As Housing Secretary
  2. UPDATE: Nunes Has No Evidence Of Improper Russia Links
Related Posts
JEFF SESSIONS-1

Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
Fatal Fire Oregon

UPDATE: Official: Space Heater Led To Fatal Oregon Fire

jsalinas 0
Rep. Devin Nunes

UPDATE: Nunes Has No Evidence Of Improper Russia Links

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video