UPDATE: Cyclists Mark Holiday In Detroit
UPDATE: Cyclists Mark Holiday In Detroit
UPDATE: Cyclists Mark Holiday In Detroit

MLK MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
UPDATE: Cyclists Mark Holiday In Detroit

Pakistani Woman Gets Death Sentence For Daughter's Murder

US Official Says Orlando Shooter's Widow Has Been Arrested

EU Foreign Ministers Oppose Move Of US Embassy In Israel

States Can Offer A Lesson As GOP Proposes Deep Tax Cuts

Another Democrat Plans To Skip Inauguration

Trump Urges Americans To Honor King

Ex-Mission Cop Found Not Guilty Of Lying To The Feds

PTSD, Other Factors Led Airman To Kill Commander

Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game

Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers' Car

(AP) – Bicyclists in Detroit have marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by pedaling to sites connected to a historic visit the slain civil rights leader made to the city.

About 300 bicyclists participated in Monday’s free 10-mile ride, which took in such sites as downtown Detroit’s Cobo Center. That’s where King gave an early version of his “I Have a Dream” speech in June 1963.  He also led more than 100,000 marchers down Woodward Avenue in what was called the “Great Walk to Freedom,” about two months before he delivered his famous speech in Washington, D.C.

The tour took place in 30-degree weather, but sleet fell on riders toward the end.  It is one of several events being held in the area and state to honor King.

