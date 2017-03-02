Home NATIONAL UPDATE: ‘El Chapo’ Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC
(AP) – Lawyers for Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman are complaining that his New York City jail conditions are too strict.  Guzman, who has repeatedly been imprisoned and escaped in Mexico, appeared Friday in a federal court in Brooklyn.  His lawyers say he’s on a 23-hour lockdown in a special jail unit. They say jail officials are not allowing Guzman’s common-law wife and Mexican lawyer to visit him.  The wife, Emma Coronel, sat in the front of the gallery during Guzman’s court appearance. He looked at her and smiled.

The judge declined to weigh in on Guzman’s jail conditions.  Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges of running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

