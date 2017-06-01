Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Electoral Count Is Confirmed
UPDATE: Electoral Count Is Confirmed
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: Electoral Count Is Confirmed

0
0
trump
now viewing

UPDATE: Electoral Count Is Confirmed

fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic
now playing

Reports Of Additional Shots Investigated

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel's Netanyahu Thanks US House For Vote To Rebuke UN

frankfurt-international-airport
now playing

Report: 11 Hurt In Bus Collision At Frankfurt Airport

Dying UK Man To Challenge British Law On Assisted Suicide

facebook-torture-suspects-hill-covington-cooper-convington-4-people-charged
now playing

UPDATE: Suspects In Beating Case Had Previous Arrests

arnold-and-donald-twitter-war
now playing

Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Taunts

JOBS REPORT SMALL GEN
now playing

US Employers Add 156K Jobs, Jobless Rate Rose To 4.7 pct.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden
now playing

Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan

whitehouse
now playing

UPDATE: White House Says It Didn't Leak Hacking Report

fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting-banner
now playing

Reports: Multiple People Shot At Ft. Lauderdale Airport

(AP) – It’s official: Congress has tallied the Electoral College votes and Donald Trump has been elected president.  Mike Pence was elected vice president.

Democrats raised plenty of objections as the votes were counted Friday in a joint session of Congress. But they didn’t have the votes to sustain them.  All 538 electors met in their respective state capitals in December to cast their votes.

Friday’s vote count, led by Vice President Joe Biden, made it official.  Trump finished with 304 votes and Democrat Hillary Clinton got 227. There were 7 protest votes for other candidates.  It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.  Trump won even though Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes.  Trump and Pence are to be sworn into office Jan. 20.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: White House Says It Didn’t Leak Hacking Report
  2. GOP, Trump Team Discuss Mexico Border Wall
  3. Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Taunts
Related Posts
fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic

Reports Of Additional Shots Investigated

jsalinas 0
facebook-torture-suspects-hill-covington-cooper-convington-4-people-charged

UPDATE: Suspects In Beating Case Had Previous Arrests

jsalinas 0
arnold-and-donald-twitter-war

Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Taunts

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video