(AP) – A Colorado man, Jeff Perkins, is encouraging senators not to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court. Perkins says Gorsuch minimized the education schools must provide disabled children. Perkins says his son Luke suffers from autism, requiring the family to send the youth to a specialized school in Boston. His family sought to gain reimbursement for his education costs under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Perkins says Gorsuch’s ruling in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit overturned a district judge’s opinion in the family’s favor. Republican. Sen. Thom Tillis says any minimizing of the requirement of the law was caused by Congress, not the courts.