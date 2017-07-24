Home TEXAS UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn’t Know He Was Hauling People
UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn’t Know He Was Hauling People
UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn’t Know He Was Hauling People

James Mathew Bradley Jr.
UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn’t Know He Was Hauling People

(AP) -The fiance of the driver charged in the deaths of 10 immigrants packed into the back of his broiling tractor-trailer says he called her from jail to say he hadn’t known his truck was filled with 90 people.

Darnisha Rose says James Matthew Bradley Jr. told her he was returning to his truck after using the bathroom in the San Antonio Walmart when he noticed the trailer rocking back and forth. She says he opened the door and “saw the people in there, laying everywhere. He said he didn’t know what to do, which way to go.”

Court documents say Bradley didn’t call 911, even though some of the people in the trailer were already dead and others were dire condition.  She said he didn’t explain how they ended up inside his trailer without his knowledge.

Rose defended her fiance as a good man, funny and warm, and that she doesn’t believe he would have knowingly endangered dozens of immigrants.

