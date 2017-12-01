Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire
UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire
UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

BALTIMORE FIRE 6 PEOPLE DEAD
UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

BALTIMORE FIRE 6 PEOPLE DEAD(AP) – A fire official says six children are presumed dead after a fire tore through a northeast Baltimore home.  Fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said Thursday that one body has been found at the home and six children from the family who were missing after the fire are presumed dead.  Clark says responding firefighters found heavy fire coming from all three floors of the northeast Baltimore home when they arrived early Thursday.  A woman and three other children were injured. Clark says she and two of the children are in critical condition and the third child is in serious condition.

