UPDATE: Flood Gates Opened As Storm Continues

(AP) — State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.  The Santa Rosa Press Democrat also reports (http://bit.ly/2j3GXq0 ) that evacuations are still advised for roughly 3,000 people living in low-lying areas of Guerneville and Monte Rio.

Department of Water Resources engineers opened a number of the dam’s gates early Tuesday to direct water through the Sacramento and Yolo bypasses.  The Sacramento Weir has been in operation for 100 years. It is nearly 2,000 feet in length and consists of 48 gates that are removed manually to allow water to spill from the Sacramento River.  The weir is opened after the Sacramento River hits 29.87 feet. It was last opened in December 2005.

