The former mayor of La Joya is no longer in jail after posting bond. Eighty-one-year-old Fito Salinas was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He pled not guilty to both charges and a U.S. magistrate judge set a 75-thousand-dollar bond for Salinas.

The charges are part of a wider corruption probe by the FBI and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.