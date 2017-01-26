Home TEXAS UPDATE: Fort Worth Drops Charges Against Family In Video
UPDATE: Fort Worth Drops Charges Against Family In Video
TEXAS
UPDATE: Fort Worth Drops Charges Against Family In Video

(AP) – Police in Texas have dropped all charges against a mother who was wrestled to the ground by a Fort Worth police officer in a video posted to Facebook in December.

Fort Worth police said in a statement Thursday that they decided to withdraw charges against Jacqueline Craig and her 19-year-old daughter, Brea Hymond, after consulting with Tarrant County prosecutors. The statement doesn’t say whether charges were dropped against Craig’s 15-year-old daughter.

The incident happened after officer William Martin responded to a fight between Craig and her neighbor. Craig said the neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son after the boy allegedly littered on the neighbor’s property.  Police also said Thursday that they’ve cited the neighbor, Itamar Vardi, for assault.  Martin is appealing a 10-day suspension he received for the incident.

