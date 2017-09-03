Home NATIONAL UPDATE: GOP’s Health Overhaul Clears 2nd Committee
(AP) – Republicans have scored an early triumph as a second key House panel approved a bill to end the Obama health law and fundamentally restructure Medicaid for low-income people.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee cleared the GOP bill on a party-line vote of 31-23 Thursday – after more than 27 hours of debate. The Ways and Means Committee approved the legislation earlier in the day.

With backing from President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan wants to push the bill through the House in weeks. Ryan appears to be off to a good start, though opposition is building.  Hospitals, doctors, and consumer groups are warning of large coverage losses and cost shifts if the bill is signed into law as written.

