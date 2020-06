Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is modifying his order to restrict large gatherings due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Cortez modified the order yesterday to take into account state guidance that churches and houses of worship are not subject to limits on the number of people who can attend services.

The order still prohibits gatherings of more than ten people in areas outside of a single household. The county has also instituted a curfew meant to help slow the spread of the virus.