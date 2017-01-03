Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Illinois Man Killed In Storm Identified
(AP) – Authorities have identified a central Illinois man who was killed by a deadly storm system that pummeled much of the Midwest.  The LaSalle County coroner’s office said Wednesday that 76-year-old Wayne Tuntland, of Ottawa, was crushed by a falling tree. More than a dozen people in the area were injured.  Fire Chief John Nevins says about 50 of 200 homes were damaged in Naplate, a small community next to Ottawa.

Gov. Bruce Rauner toured the region Wednesday and thanked first responders.  The storms have been blamed for two other deaths, including one in southeastern Illinois and one in Missouri. The storm system has spawned several tornadoes and caused damage in more than half a dozen states as it moves eastward.

