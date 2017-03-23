Home LOCAL Investigation Continues Into Toxic Chemical Spill At Brownsville Freight Company
Investigation Continues Into Toxic Chemical Spill At Brownsville Freight Company
LOCAL
0

Investigation Continues Into Toxic Chemical Spill At Brownsville Freight Company

0
0
sda_070214
now viewing

Investigation Continues Into Toxic Chemical Spill At Brownsville Freight Company

WireAP_9a931492c9b741c6a563df36b4b57dd0_12x5_1600
now playing

US Combat Airlift Marks Deepening Involvement In Syria

Senate_Supreme_Court_42825
now playing

Former Colleagues, Judges To Testify For Supreme Court Pick

american+health+care+act1
now playing

Leaders Need Votes For Health Bill

3.22.1
now playing

Moment Of Silence In London

image (2)
now playing

AP Exclusive: US Probes Banking Of Ex-Trump Campaign Chief

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Texas Senate OKs Banning Some Insurance Coverage Of Abortion

PRAYERS AT MEETINGS LEGAL GAVEL COURT
now playing

Court Reviews Practice Of Prayers At Meetings

LONDON PARLIAMENT ATTACK
now playing

Five Dead In London Terror Attack

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis Calls For War Powers Authorization

city of edinburg
now playing

Edinburg Councilman To Keep Seat, Claims He Did Not Willfully Violate City Charter

Brownsville Fire Marshals continue to investigate a toxic chemical leak that forced the evacuation of an industrial area northwest of downtown Brownsville Tuesday. The spill happened at Quick Transit Corp, where the owner says the chemical, identified as sodium hydrosulfide, spilled from a container. The chemical is a highly corrosive cleaning agent that burns the skin and internal membranes, and can be deadly. 22 people were evacuated following the spill and complained of throat irritation and headaches. One man was hospitalized for irritation to his lungs and eyes. Investigators are working to determine if the freight forwarding company was in compliance with workplace safety regulations when the spill occurred.

Related posts:

  1. Toxic Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation At Brownsville Freight Company
  2. Brownsville Woman On Trial For 2015 Deadly Hit-And-Run
  3. Teenager Dies A Week After Being Shot In Pharr Home Invasion
  4. Moment Of Silence In London
Related Posts
city of edinburg

Edinburg Councilman To Keep Seat, Claims He Did Not Willfully Violate City Charter

jsalinas 0
chemical spill

Toxic Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation At Brownsville Freight Company

jsalinas 0
weekly grand lottery texas

Mission Man Wins Big Lottery Prize

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video