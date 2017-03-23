Investigation Continues Into Toxic Chemical Spill At Brownsville Freight Company

Brownsville Fire Marshals continue to investigate a toxic chemical leak that forced the evacuation of an industrial area northwest of downtown Brownsville Tuesday. The spill happened at Quick Transit Corp, where the owner says the chemical, identified as sodium hydrosulfide, spilled from a container. The chemical is a highly corrosive cleaning agent that burns the skin and internal membranes, and can be deadly. 22 people were evacuated following the spill and complained of throat irritation and headaches. One man was hospitalized for irritation to his lungs and eyes. Investigators are working to determine if the freight forwarding company was in compliance with workplace safety regulations when the spill occurred.