UPDATE: Israeli Leader Denies Wrongdoing After Police Grilling
WORLD
UPDATE: Israeli Leader Denies Wrongdoing After Police Grilling

(AP) — Israel’s prime minister is denying wrongdoing a day after he was questioned by police for more than three hours over corruption allegations.  Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter Tuesday that “there won’t be anything because there is nothing,” and decried “years of daily persecution against me and my family.”

Police investigators grilled Netanyahu on Monday evening at his official residence over suspicions that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters.  Israel’s Channel 2 TV has said that Netanyahu accepted “favors” from businessmen in Israel and abroad and that he is the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members.  Netanyahu has portrayed the investigation as a witch hunt by a hostile media.

