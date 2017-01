(AP) – The Israeli military says the soldier convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian assailant will be sentenced in just over a week, on Jan. 15.

In a statement, the military says the sentence for Sgt. Elor Azaria will be handed down following a hearing that Sunday. Azaria faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, though analysts expect him to receive less than that. Azaria’s defense team has already said it will appeal.