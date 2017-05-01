Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Jurors Return For Church Shooting Sentencing
NATIONAL
(AP) — Jurors have returned for a second day of testimony in the sentencing trial of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof.  Emotions likely will be high Thursday as prosecutors call more relatives of people killed in the June 2015 attack on Emanuel AME Church.

The first day was dominated by powerful testimony from the widow of pastor and state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who told jurors of her husband’s strength and loving parenting.  Jennifer Pinckney also described hiding under a desk in the church with her daughter as the shooting went on steps away.

Prosecutors have said they plan as many as 38 witnesses, although U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel has said several times he thought that number could possibly be pared down or testimony could otherwise be consolidated.  Roof had asked that prosecutors be limited in the number of witnesses they could introduce, but that request was rejected.

