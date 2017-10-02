Home TRENDING UPDATE: Manager: Musician Meant No Harm By Gun On Plane
(AP) – The manager for rock guitarist Rick Derringer says the artist meant no harm when he brought a loaded gun on an airplane and will work to clear his name.  Derringer is charged with having a gun in a secure area at Atlanta’s airport.

Prosecutors say Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta. A federal air marshal said in court records that Derringer said he often flies with a gun in his carry-on and has never had any problems.

Kenn Moutenot said Derringer thought he was permitted to have the gun because he has a license to carry one, and that he will work with the government to clear his name.  Derringer sang the 1965 hit “Hang on Sloopy” and later recorded “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

