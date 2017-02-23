Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Most California Flood Victims Allowed Home
UPDATE: Most California Flood Victims Allowed Home
UPDATE: Most California Flood Victims Allowed Home

CALIFORNIA FLOODS VITIMS RETURN HOME
UPDATE: Most California Flood Victims Allowed Home

(AP) – San Jose city officials say more than 10,000 of the 14,000 residents evacuated two days ago because of floods are being allowed to go home.  About 3,800 people remain under the mandatory evacuation order prompted by a creek that overflowed following heavy rains and inundated neighborhoods with waist high water.

City spokesman David Vossbrink says the city is now focused on cleanup efforts and getting people back into their homes.  Residents returned home Thursday to sort through waterlogged furniture, toys and clothing after the creek water carrying engine fuel and sewage swamped their homes.

