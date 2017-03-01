Home NATIONAL UPDATE: New Congress Gets To Work
UPDATE: New Congress Gets To Work
UPDATE: New Congress Gets To Work

UPDATE: New Congress Gets To Work

(AP) – The 115th Congress has been gaveled into session. The House convened at noon Tuesday, with 241 Republicans and 194 Democrats. Among the members are 52 freshmen.  Lawmakers will soon vote on who will serve as House speaker with Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., expected to win his first full term as speaker. They will then participate in a swearing-in ceremony.  The festive opening included dozens of children, dressed in their Sunday finest, sitting in the House chamber to watch the ceremony.

Republicans are focused on repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance law, rolling back regulations and cutting taxes. They’ll have an easier go of it in the House, with Democrats looking to the Senate to block legislation they view as unpalatable.

