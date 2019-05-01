UPDATE: New Mumps Case Confirmed To Have Come Out Of Weslaco East High School

The Weslaco school district is now disclosing that Weslaco East High School is the source of the mumps case that was confirmed Tuesday. But in identifying the location, district officials say patient privacy protections prevent disclosing whether the person is a staff member or student.

The mumps case was confirmed in a letter the district sent to parents Tuesday. The letter also stated the Weslaco ISD is working with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department to make staff members, students, and parents aware of the symptoms of mumps in an effort to contain the disease.

County health administrator Eddie Olivarez has said the Weslaco mumps case is separate from the 13 other cases that have been confirmed in the county. The first case of mumps was confirmed in early April. The patient was a student who attended the Edinburg campus of UT-RGV.