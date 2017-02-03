Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Nunes Has No Evidence Of Improper Russia Links
UPDATE: Nunes Has No Evidence Of Improper Russia Links
NATIONAL
(AP) – The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee says he still doesn’t have any evidence that people associated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had improper contacts with Russian officials.

Rep. Devin Nunes made the comment to reporters after committee members heard from FBI Director James Comey.  Nunes says the only contact he’s aware of involves Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Russian ambassador to the United States.  The top Democrat on the committee, Adam Schiff, says the FBI director hasn’t provided a full counterintelligence briefing to committee members.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also met with the Russian ambassador during the campaign – when Sessions was a senator and an adviser to the Trump campaign.  The Justice Department says there was nothing improper about the meetings.

