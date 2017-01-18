Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Obama Defends Clemency For Manning
UPDATE: Obama Defends Clemency For Manning
UPDATE: Obama Defends Clemency For Manning

Barack Obama
UPDATE: Obama Defends Clemency For Manning

(AP) – President Barack Obama is defending his decision to commute convicted leaker Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence, telling reporters that “justice has been served” in her case.  Obama says in his final news conference as president that Manning has already served a “tough prison sentence” and it will not make people think that they won’t face punishment if they disclose vital classified information.  Republicans have assailed the decision, saying it sets a dangerous precedent for national security.

The former Army intelligence analyst asked Obama to commute her 35-year sentence for giving classified government and military documents to the WikiLeaks website.  Manning was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest and is more than six years into the sentence. She is set to be released from prison in May.

