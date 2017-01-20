UPDATE: Obamas Depart Washington After Trump Takes Oath

(AP) – Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have left Washington. The Obamas held hands as they walked to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Donald Trump took the oath of office. Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump escorted the Obamas, and then the couples exchanges small talk and handshakes. The helicopter headed to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The Obamas will fly to California for a vacation, after the now ex-president speaks to staff and supporters. The Obamas will return to Washington where they will live while their youngest daughter will finish school.