UPDATE: Official: Airport Gunman Had Gun In Luggage

(AP) – Authorities aren’t giving a possible motive for today’s deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport — where a man opened fire in the baggage claim area, killing five people and wounding eight others. The suspect was then taken into custody.

A witness tells MSNBC that the man threw down his weapon after the shooting and lay spread-eagle on the ground until he was arrested. A county official says the shooter had arrived on a flight from Canada with a gun in a checked bag — and that after claiming the bag, he loaded the gun in a bathroom and started shooting.

Sheriff Scott Israel says the gunman was not harmed and that law enforcement did not fire any shots. He says it is not yet known if the shooting was an act of terror. Israel also says there was nothing to substantiate reports of a second shooting at the airport.