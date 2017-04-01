Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Official: Manson Alive Amid Illness Reports
charles-manson-2
Charles Manson

(AP) – A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says mass murderer Charles Manson is alive Wednesday.  Spokeswoman Terry Thornton would not comment on several news reports that the 82-year-old Manson was taken form Corcoran State Prison to a hospital in Bakersfield.  Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

The cult leader attracted disaffected young people who lived in in a commune, followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.  Both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Manson has been hospitalized.

