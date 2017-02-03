Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Official: Space Heater Led To Fatal Oregon Fire
UPDATE: Official: Space Heater Led To Fatal Oregon Fire
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: Official: Space Heater Led To Fatal Oregon Fire

0
0
Fatal Fire Oregon
now viewing

UPDATE: Official: Space Heater Led To Fatal Oregon Fire

JEFF SESSIONS-1
now playing

Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Probe

SPELLING BEE GENERIC
now playing

The Valley's Representative To The National Spelling Bee To Be Decided This Weekend

celebratory gun fire-2
now playing

Valley Lawmaker Files Bill To Criminalize What Some Consider A New Year's Tradition

AL QAIDA NO 2 MAN KILLED
now playing

Al-Qaida Confirms Its No. 2 Killed In US Strike

RICK PERRY
now playing

UPDATE: Cabinet Progress; Rick Perry Confirmed At Energy

Rep. Devin Nunes
now playing

UPDATE: Nunes Has No Evidence Of Improper Russia Links

GAS PRICES
now playing

Survey: Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Up 4 Cents This Week

Miguel Alvarez-Flores & Diego Hernandez-Rivera suspects MS13 gang accused of satanic killing. (Steve Gonzales Chronicle)
now playing

2 Salvadoran Murder, Kidnapping Suspects Had Satanic Shrine

GOP 2016 Carson Refugee Camp
now playing

UPDATE: Carson Confirmed As Housing Secretary

KEN PAXTON TEXAS AG
now playing

Federal Judge Tosses SEC Suit Against Texas Attorney General

(AP) – The fire chief in a rural Oregon town says a house fire that killed four children and critically burned three other people was caused by a portable space heater.  Riddle Fire Protection District Chief Rich Holloway said Thursday on the fire district’s Facebook page that the fire was caused by combustible materials placed too close to the heater.  The authenticity of the post was confirmed by City Manager Kathy Wilson.  Holloway says a component of the family’s fireplace that circulated heated air back into the house had malfunctioned several days before.

The family bought the space heater to stay warm until they could get the fireplace repaired.  Four children ages 4 to 13 died in the blaze.  Thirty-nine-year-old James Keith Howell, 38-year-old Tabitha Annette Howell and 13-year-old Andrew Hall-Young are in critical condition at a Portland hospital.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Carson Confirmed As Housing Secretary
  2. UPDATE: Nunes Has No Evidence Of Improper Russia Links
  3. Ex-Edcouch City Official Charged In Cocaine Deal
  4. UPDATE: Cabinet Progress; Rick Perry Confirmed At Energy
Related Posts
JEFF SESSIONS-1

Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
RICK PERRY

UPDATE: Cabinet Progress; Rick Perry Confirmed At Energy

jsalinas 0
Rep. Devin Nunes

UPDATE: Nunes Has No Evidence Of Improper Russia Links

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video