Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Officials Order Evacuation Near California Dam
UPDATE: Officials Order Evacuation Near California Dam
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

UPDATE: Officials Order Evacuation Near California Dam

0
0
OROVILLE DAM
now viewing

UPDATE: Officials Order Evacuation Near California Dam

roadside-memorial-1-b
now playing

El Paso Trying To Get Handle On Roadside Memorials

police20lights20generic
now playing

Austin Police Car Set On Fire During Immigration Protest

Steven Mnuchin
now playing

Senate Heads Toward Confirmation Of Trump Pick For Treasury

Bowe Bergdahl
now playing

Bergdahl Hearing Expected To Focus On Criticism From Trump

Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, Joseph Dunford
now playing

Embattled National Security Adviser's Fate Uncertain

generic_graphic_crime_accident_cyclist_bike_bicycle_hit_and_run
now playing

Bike Rider Hit By Car, Killed In Los Fresnos

US HELICOPTERS CHINOOKS IN GERMANY
now playing

US Helicopters Unloaded In Germany To Boost Combat Presence

Hassan Nasrallah
now playing

Hezbollah Leader Says 'idiot' Trump Makes Him Optimistic

GEORGE MICHAEL
now playing

George Michael's Family Angry At Leak Of Emergency Call

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett
now playing

NFL Player Pulls Out Of Israel Trip, Feels 'used'

(AP) — Butte County Sheriff Koney Honea says engineers with the California Department of Water Resources informed him shortly after 6 p.m. that the erosion on the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam is not advancing as fast as they thought.  Honea says two inches of water is still coming over the dam, but that is significantly down from earlier flows.

Honea says there is a plan to plug the hole by using helicopters to drop rocks into the crevasse.  He says the evacuation order went out after engineers spotted a hole that was eroding back toward the top of the spillway.  Honea adds authorities wanted to get people moving quickly to save lives in case “the worst-case scenario came into fruition.”

California officials say the cities of Gridley, Live Oak, Nicolaus, Yuba City and communities near Feathers River have been added to the evacuation order.  Hundreds of cars in wall-to-wall traffic can be seen on Highway 99 as people stream out of Oroville away from the dam.

Related posts:

  1. Immigrants Wait In Fear After Raids; Trump Takes Credit
  2. More Immigrant Families Being Sent To Area Detention Centers
  3. Police Say Homeowner Kills Car Burglar Suspect
  4. North Korean Missile Launch Is Trump’s Latest Test
Related Posts
police20lights20generic

Austin Police Car Set On Fire During Immigration Protest

Fred Cruz 0
Steven Mnuchin

Senate Heads Toward Confirmation Of Trump Pick For Treasury

Fred Cruz 0
Bowe Bergdahl

Bergdahl Hearing Expected To Focus On Criticism From Trump

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video