UPDATE: Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump On Russia Threat

(AP) — The outgoing CIA director is charging that Donald Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States. On Sunday, John Brennan delivered a public lecture to the president-elect that further highlighted the bitter state of Trump’s relations with American intelligence agencies.

Brennan’s pointed message on national television came just five days before Trump becomes the nation’s 45th president amid lingering questions about Russia’s role in the 2016 election even as the focus shifts to the challenges of governing. Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday” that as president, Trump will “have an opportunity to do something for our national security as opposed to talking and tweeting.” And he says the job comes with “a tremendous responsibility to make sure that U.S. and national security interests are protected.”

Brennan warned that the president-elect’s impulsivity could be dangerous. As he put it, “Spontaneity is not something that protects national security interests” Brennan said the national security questions Trump will face after becoming president on Friday are not “about him.” Trump has not responded to Brennan’s criticism.