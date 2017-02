(AP) – The top House Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, is calling for President Donald Trump’s national security adviser to be fired, saying Michael Flynn can’t be trusted not to put “Putin before America.” This, amid reports that Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian envoy before Trump’s inauguration. It’s illegal for private citizens to conduct U.S. diplomacy. For a fourth day today, White House officials aren’t saying whether Trump has confidence in Flynn.