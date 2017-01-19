Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Perry Says Climate Is Changing, Partly Man-Made
UPDATE: Perry Says Climate Is Changing, Partly Man-Made
NATIONAL
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

UPDATE: Perry Says Climate Is Changing, Partly Man-Made

0
0
RICK PERRY
now viewing

UPDATE: Perry Says Climate Is Changing, Partly Man-Made

markeith-loyd
now playing

Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court

TURKEY-SYRIA-IS
now playing

US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya

Iran-Nuclear-Deal-Congress-570×320
now playing

Iran Says Not Worried, Has Options If Trump Axes Nuke Deal

ITALY AVALANCE-1
now playing

Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche

AP785402146332
now playing

Trump Spokesman Accuses Democrats Of Delaying Action On Nominees

DANCE PARTY AND PENCE HOME
now playing

Dance Party Takes To DC Streets To Protest Mike Pence

JEH JOHNSON DHS
now playing

Johnson Says No Specific Threat

JAMES HARDEN.-2
now playing

James Harden Gives Fan Present On Her 100th Birthday

HOUSTON FLOOD AND SEWAGE
now playing

Houston Flooding Causes Release Of 1M Gallons Of Wastewater

JUDGE REINHOLD.-2
now playing

Judge Reinhold Pleads No Contest In Dallas Airport Dispute

(AP) — Rick Perry says he believes the climate is changing — and that some change is naturally occurring, and some is man-made.  The former Texas governor is Donald Trump’s pick to head the Energy Department, and he’s facing a Senate hearing Thursday.  Perry says in prepared testimony to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that the question is how to address climate change in a way that doesn’t compromise economic growth.  He’s calling for an “all of the above strategy” that continues drilling for fossil fuels as well as developing renewable sources of energy.

Perry says Texas took the lead in wind energy development during his 14 years in office.  As a presidential candidate, Perry once forgot that the Energy Department was an agency he had pledged to eliminate.

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Again To Lead Just 2 Texas Senate Committees
  2. Texas House Speaker Pans Bathroom Bill, Exposes GOP Divide
  3. Budget Cut Talks Underway As Texas Confronts Cash Crunch
  4. UPDATE: Obama Defends Clemency For Manning
Related Posts
markeith-loyd

Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court

jsalinas 0
TURKEY-SYRIA-IS

US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya

jsalinas 0
ITALY AVALANCE-1

Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video