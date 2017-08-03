Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Politicians Pan Vote To Bar Gay Vets From Parade
(AP) – The decision by the organizers of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to bar a group representing gay veterans from participating is leading to more political fallout.  Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday he would not participate in the March 19 parade if OutVets was excluded. He says denying veterans the chance march in a parade that honors veterans “doesn’t make any sense.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton called for an outright boycott of the parade.  This year’s Chief Marshal also stepped down in light of the vote to bar OutVets. Dan Magoon, executive director of Mass Fallen Heroes, says the freedom to hold the parade has been won by the spilled blood of all veterans.  Boston Mayor Marty Walsh previously said he would not participate if OutVets was excluded.

