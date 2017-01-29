Home TRENDING UPDATE: Quebec Police Say Report Fatalities In Mosque Shooting
UPDATE: Quebec Police Say Report Fatalities In Mosque Shooting
WORLD
UPDATE: Quebec Police Say Report Fatalities In Mosque Shooting

Shooting-News-Graphic
UPDATE: Quebec Police Say Report Fatalities In Mosque Shooting

(AP) — The president of a Quebec City mosque says five people were killed in shooting there Sunday evening.  Authorities have not specified the number of fatalities.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier says two suspects were arrested.  Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard calls the act “barbaric violence” and has expressed solidarity with victims’ families.  Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.

