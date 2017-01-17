Home TRENDING UPDATE: Report: Gunman Was On Wanted List In Uzbekistan
(AP) – Turkey’s state-run news agency says the gunman who authorities say carried out the attack on the Istanbul nightclub was wanted in his home country of Uzbekistan for membership in a “terror organization.”  Anadolu Agency, reporting from Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent on Tuesday, said the alleged assailant left the country for Afghanistan six years ago.

The agency based its report on unnamed security sources and added that Uzbek authorities were sharing information with Turkey on the suspect, identified as Abdulkadir Masharipov.  Masharipov was detained in a police raid in Istanbul late Monday, more than two weeks after the New Year’s attack on the upscale Reina nightclub that killed 39 people.

