UPDATE: Rivers Rise As Massive Storm Moves Into Northern California
(AP) — Rivers are rising and winds are whipping up in Northern California as a massive storm arrives that could be the biggest to slam the region in more than a decade.  Forecasters warned Sunday of heavy rain that could down trees and trigger mudslides. Several feet of snow is predicted in the  Sierra Nevada.

Officials reported scattered flooding, including a washed out road that required the rescue of two people. Swift water teams performed rescues at a Marin County mobile home park. Authorities are watching rising water levels of several rivers, including the Cosumnes, Truckee, Merced, American and Russian.  In the Pacific Northwest, residents braced for treacherous roads and the possibility of nuisance flooding. Most flights were canceled at the airports in Portland and Eugene, Oregon. Officials urged residents in Boise, Idaho to dig pathways to allow rain and runoff from 15 inches of snowmelt to drain.  Nevada authorities are closing flood-prone roads and bridges in the Reno-Sparks area.

