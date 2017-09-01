UPDATE: Roads Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Southern California

(AP) — A fast-moving storm cell dumped heavy rain across Southern California, flooding roads and highways and snarling commuter traffic. The National Weather Service issued flash flood advisories Monday as river levels rose in mountain areas from Kern County south into Los Angeles County. Water pooled in roadways, causing traffic backups.

Residents along LA-area hillsides scarred by wildfires are warned of possible mudslides, but only minor debris flows have been reported. The downpours are expected to lighten throughout the morning, but there is another chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday and again later in the week.