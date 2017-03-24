Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill
UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill

0
0
PAUL RYAN
now viewing

UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill's Failure

not guilty
now playing

Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Health Bill Is Pulled

JOBS EMPLOYEMTN UNEMPLOYMENT REPORT
now playing

RGV February Unemployment Numbers Mixed

KIDS GAVEL CHILDREN COURT
now playing

Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation

WISCONSIN SHOOTING
now playing

Suspect Identified In Quadruple Wisconsin Shooting

APTOPIX Britain Parliament Incident
now playing

Faith Leaders Mourn Attack Victims

SYRIAN FIGHTERS
now playing

US: Syrian Fighters Facing Little Resistance At Tabqa Dam

Emmanuel Velasco Gurrola
now playing

Man Gets Life In Prison For Role In 3 Mexico Killings

This photo provided by the Denison Police Department in Denison, Texas, shows Breana Harmon
now playing

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

(AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan says the collapse of the House Republican health care bill means former President Barack Obama’s health care law will be around for the foreseeable future.

The Wisconsin Republican addressed reporters minutes after GOP leaders abruptly shelved the legislation, averted likely defeat for the bill. But it still dealt a damaging setback to President Donald Trump, Ryan and an entire party that has long said it wants to annul Obama’s statute.  Ryan says pulling the bill was “a setback, no two ways about it.”

The speaker is chiding Republicans who refused to back the legislation for being too inflexible. He says lawmakers must be “willing to give a little to get something done.”  Many conservative and moderate Republicans opposed the legislation.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Threatens To Walk Away From Health Care
  2. Health Bill Is Pulled
  3. House To Vote On GOP Health Plan
  4. Major School Voucher Bill Approved To Full Texas Senate
Related Posts
donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill’s Failure

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

Health Bill Is Pulled

jsalinas 0
KIDS GAVEL CHILDREN COURT

Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video