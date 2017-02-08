Home NATIONAL UPDATE: School Receptionist ID’d As Explosion Victim
(AP) -Officials at a private school in Minneapolis have identified the employee who was killed in a natural gas explosion on campus, as well as a second worker who remains missing.

Minnehaha Academy says Ruth Berg worked at the school for 17 years before she was killed Wednesday in the explosion. The blast partially collapsed a building on the school’s campus.

On its Facebook page, the school says Berg “welcomed everyone with a smile and was always willing to go the extra mile to help our students.”

The missing employee was identified as John Carlson, a janitor at the school.  School official Sara Jacobson says Carlson graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1953, and that the school is hoping for a miracle.

