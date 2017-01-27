Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Search Ends For Georgia Toddler Reported Missing After Storm
(AP) – An emergency official in southwest Georgia says crews have ended their search for a 2-year-old boy reported missing after a tornado struck his parents’ mobile home last weekend.

The child, Detrez Green, had not been found as of Friday afternoon. Authorities in Albany say the boy’s mother told them he slipped away from her Sunday afternoon and toddled into their kitchen just before a tornado sent an oak tree crashing onto their home.

Search and rescue teams combed the wreckage of the family’s home and the surrounding area for days, but found no sign of the toddler.  Dougherty County emergency management director Ron Rowe said Friday that officials have called off the search.  WALB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kbLYxg) quotes Rowe as saying that his agency has turned the case over to police.

