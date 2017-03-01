Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Searchers: Much Of Debris Is Consistent With Missing Plane
(AP) — Cleveland officials searching for a plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie say more than 120 pieces of debris have been  recovered, and many are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished.  A statement from officials says they’re not sharing details about the debris or its location because it’s part of an active investigation. Only a bag that washed ashore near a private harbor near Cleveland has been confirmed as coming from the plane.

The Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation disappeared Thursday night shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport. Why remains a mystery.  A business executive was reportedly piloting the plane carrying his wife, two teenage sons and two neighbors, including a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.  Crews have searched by air and water and along shore.

