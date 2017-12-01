Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Senate Panel OKs Bill To Let Mattis Run Pentagon
UPDATE: Senate Panel OKs Bill To Let Mattis Run Pentagon
NATIONAL
UPDATE: Senate Panel OKs Bill To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
UPDATE: Senate Panel OKs Bill To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

(AP) – The Senate Armed Services Committee has overwhelmingly passed legislation to allow retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to run the Pentagon.

The Republican-led panel voted 24-3 to clear the bill after Mattis testified before the committee. Democrats Kirsten Gillibrand, Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren opposed it.  The measure overrides a prohibition against former U.S. service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the job.

Mattis retired from the Marine Corps as a four-star general in 2013. He had been a battlefield commander for most of his career.  The full Senate and House must approve the bill before sending it to the president.

