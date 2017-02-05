Home LOCAL UPDATE: Son-In-Law Charged With Murder Of Woman Found In Bay
UPDATE: Son-In-Law Charged With Murder Of Woman Found In Bay
UPDATE: Son-In-Law Charged With Murder Of Woman Found In Bay

UPDATE: Son-In-Law Charged With Murder Of Woman Found In Bay

A McAllen man has been charged with murder in the death of the woman whose body was found in the Laguna Madre this past weekend. She’s been identified as 53-year-old Marta Beatriz Adams – mother-in-law to 59-year-old Monte Eric Jordan, who is accused of killing her.

Family members had reported Adams missing last Friday.  Her body was found Sunday afternoon in the bay waters off South Padre Island – and Cameron County homicide investigators say her hands and feet were zip-tied and heavy metal weights were tied to her body.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine exactly how Adams died. They’re also working to learn the motive for Adams’ murder. Meanwhile, her son-in-law remains behind bars with no bond.

