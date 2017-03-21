UPDATE: South Dakota Confirms Oil Pipeline Vandalism

(AP) – Authorities have confirmed an incident of vandalism against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in South Dakota. Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday that there have been “coordinated physical attacks” along the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois, but company officials didn’t provide further details.

The South Dakota attorney general’s office confirmed one incident of what it called “felony vandalism” southeast of Sioux Falls. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Brown says someone burned a hole in the pipe at an above-ground valve site Friday. He says the site had no fencing or other security. No injuries were reported. Brown says no suspects were immediately identified. Local and state officials are investigating and have notified the FBI. ETP plans to have oil flowing this week.