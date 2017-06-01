UPDATE: Suspects In Beating Case Had Previous Arrests

(AP) – Two suspects in the beating of a mentally disabled man broadcast live on Facebook have criminal pasts that include serious charges. Chicago police say 18-year-old Jordan Hill is suspected of taking the victim in a stolen van to a Chicago house where he was beaten this week. Hill was arrested as a juvenile in 2015 on charges including armed robbery, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary. It’s unclear if he was convicted

Police say 24-year-old Tanishia Covington is accused of kicking in the door of a neighbor who complained about noise during this week’s attack. In 2007, she was arrested as a juvenile for felony attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police say records show that the other two suspects – Covington’s sister, 18-year-old Brittany Covington, and 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper – had past arrests for non-violent offenses. All four are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.