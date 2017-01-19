UPDATE: Three Bodies Found At Buried Hotel

(AP) – Three bodies have been found at the scene of an avalanche that buried a hotel in central Italy following an earthquake. Heavy vehicles have been struggling to get to the scene to help in the search for the 30 people believed trapped inside.

Firefighters say the snow slide uprooted trees and wiped out parts of the hotel. A firefighters’ spokesman tells a news agency (ANSA) that mattresses ended up hundreds of yards away from where the building was. One man who was outside the hotel — but whose wife and two children were trapped inside — told his employer by phone that authorities didn’t believe him when he called for help. He said a rescue didn’t begin until more than two hours later.