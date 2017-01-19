Home WORLD UPDATE: Three Bodies Found At Buried Hotel
UPDATE: Three Bodies Found At Buried Hotel
WORLD
0

UPDATE: Three Bodies Found At Buried Hotel

0
0
ITALY AVALANCHE
now viewing

UPDATE: Three Bodies Found At Buried Hotel

OAKLAND RAIDERS
now playing

Raiders File Papers To Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

FAKE NEWS BANNER
now playing

Lawmaker Fires Aide Behind Fake News Site

papillomavirus
now playing

1 In 4 US Men Have Cancer-Linked HPV Genital Infections

2017 INAUGURATION SECURITY
now playing

Barricades Go Up, Collapsible Umbrellas Will Be Allowed

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down This Week

The Third Annual UNICEF Audrey Hepburn Society Ball
now playing

Barbara Bush Being Treated For Bronchitis

abortion-doctor-room
now playing

Study: Texas Abortions Declined As Clinics Got Farther Away

trash dump
now playing

San Juan Fined For Illegal Trash Dumping

crime violent crime
now playing

McAllen Sees Spike In Violent Crime

texas capital
now playing

Lucio Retains Chairmanship Of Senate Committee

(AP) – Three bodies have been found at the scene of an avalanche that buried a hotel in central Italy following an earthquake.  Heavy vehicles have been struggling to get to the scene to help in the search for the 30 people believed trapped inside.

Firefighters say the snow slide uprooted trees and wiped out parts of the hotel.  A firefighters’ spokesman tells a news agency (ANSA) that mattresses ended up hundreds of yards away from where the building was.  One man who was outside the hotel — but whose wife and two children were trapped inside — told his employer by phone that authorities didn’t believe him when he called for help. He said a rescue didn’t begin until more than two hours later.

Related posts:

  1. Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche
  2. Man Hospitalized After Fire Outside Trump Hotel
  3. 6 Dismembered Bodies Found In Southern Mexico
  4. UPDATE: Perry Says Climate Is Changing, Partly Man-Made
Related Posts
TURKEY-SYRIA-IS

US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya

jsalinas 0
Iran-Nuclear-Deal-Congress-570×320

Iran Says Not Worried, Has Options If Trump Axes Nuke Deal

jsalinas 0
ITALY AVALANCE-1

Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video