UPDATE: Trudeau, Trump Stress Shared Economic Interests

(AP) – President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are stressing their “profound shared economic interests” as they meet for the first time. The neighboring leaders released a statement Monday. They promised to “work tirelessly to provide growth and jobs for both countries.” The statement also noted that “Canada is the most important foreign market for thirty-five U.S. states, and more than $2 billion in two-way trade flows across our shared border every day.”

Relations with the U.S. are crucial to Canada. More than 75 percent of Canada’s exports go to the U.S., while 18 percent of U.S. exports go to Canada. There are fears among Canadians that they could be hurt as Trump targets Mexico in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.