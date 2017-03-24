Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill’s Failure
UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill’s Failure
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill’s Failure

0
0
donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now viewing

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill’s Failure

PAUL RYAN
now playing

UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill

not guilty
now playing

Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Health Bill Is Pulled

JOBS EMPLOYEMTN UNEMPLOYMENT REPORT
now playing

RGV February Unemployment Numbers Mixed

KIDS GAVEL CHILDREN COURT
now playing

Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation

WISCONSIN SHOOTING
now playing

Suspect Identified In Quadruple Wisconsin Shooting

APTOPIX Britain Parliament Incident
now playing

Faith Leaders Mourn Attack Victims

SYRIAN FIGHTERS
now playing

US: Syrian Fighters Facing Little Resistance At Tabqa Dam

Emmanuel Velasco Gurrola
now playing

Man Gets Life In Prison For Role In 3 Mexico Killings

This photo provided by the Denison Police Department in Denison, Texas, shows Breana Harmon
now playing

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

(AP) – President Donald Trump says his health care reform fell short because it lacked support from Democrats.  Trump made his first comments about the failure of a signature legislative item Friday in the Oval Office a short time after a House vote on the bill was cancelled.

Trump told reporters “we were very close” and tried to blame Democrats, through Republicans control both the House and the Senate.  He also predicted the Affordable Care Act would soon implode, forcing Democrats to join the Republicans at the negotiating table.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill
  2. Health Bill Is Pulled
  3. Trump Threatens To Walk Away From Health Care
  4. Budget Chief Says Trump Ready To Move On
Related Posts
PAUL RYAN

UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

Health Bill Is Pulled

jsalinas 0
KIDS GAVEL CHILDREN COURT

Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video