UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill’s Failure

(AP) – President Donald Trump says his health care reform fell short because it lacked support from Democrats. Trump made his first comments about the failure of a signature legislative item Friday in the Oval Office a short time after a House vote on the bill was cancelled.

Trump told reporters “we were very close” and tried to blame Democrats, through Republicans control both the House and the Senate. He also predicted the Affordable Care Act would soon implode, forcing Democrats to join the Republicans at the negotiating table.