Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Trump: Makes Sense To Get Along With Russia
UPDATE: Trump: Makes Sense To Get Along With Russia
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: Trump: Makes Sense To Get Along With Russia

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND PUTIN
now viewing

UPDATE: Trump: Makes Sense To Get Along With Russia

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

GOP Bill Would Allow States To Defund Planned Parenthood

Border Security
now playing

Watchdog: No Way To Measure US-Mexico Border Wall Success

trumptowerdonald
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Says Not Aware Of Any Contacts With Russia

city of brownsville
now playing

Papers Filed For City Commission Positions In Brownsville

Zika-Pregnant Women
now playing

Cameron County Has A Cleaner Bill Of Health From Zika

Islamic State Attack On Pakistan Shrine Kills 75

BABY BIRTH IN HOSPITAL
now playing

Spanish Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Twins At Age 64

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

CELL PHONE CHARGE
now playing

Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks

NATO NAVY GENERIC
now playing

NATO To Boost Naval Presence In Black Sea

(AP) – President Donald Trump says it makes sense for the U.S. to get along better with Russia because both are nuclear powers.  The president said during a lengthy White House news conference that the risks of conflict with the country are enormous.

Trump says, “We’re a very powerful nuclear country, and so are they.”  He says he’s been briefed on the issue and adds, “Nuclear holocaust would be like no other.”  Trump also says he won’t forecast how he’ll respond to provocations from Russia, North Korea or Iran. He says that’s to maintain the element of surprise.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Trump Says Not Aware Of Any Contacts With Russia
  2. ‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protests Being Held Across US
  3. Trump’s Pick For Israel Ambassador Regrets Inflammatory Talk
  4. UPDATE: A Month Into Presidency, Trump Prepares For A Campaign Rally
Related Posts
PLANNED PARENTHOOD

GOP Bill Would Allow States To Defund Planned Parenthood

jsalinas 0
Border Security

Watchdog: No Way To Measure US-Mexico Border Wall Success

jsalinas 0
trumptowerdonald

UPDATE: Trump Says Not Aware Of Any Contacts With Russia

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video