UPDATE: Trump: Makes Sense To Get Along With Russia

(AP) – President Donald Trump says it makes sense for the U.S. to get along better with Russia because both are nuclear powers. The president said during a lengthy White House news conference that the risks of conflict with the country are enormous.

Trump says, “We’re a very powerful nuclear country, and so are they.” He says he’s been briefed on the issue and adds, “Nuclear holocaust would be like no other.” Trump also says he won’t forecast how he’ll respond to provocations from Russia, North Korea or Iran. He says that’s to maintain the element of surprise.